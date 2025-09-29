Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Oct. 3–5)

article

From running shoes to lederhosen, this weekend in Minnesota offers marathons, new Taylor Swift music, and Bloody Marys.

Whether you're a fan of outdoor adventures or festive celebrations, there's plenty to keep you entertained across the Twin Cities.

Twin Cities Oktoberfest

Friday, Oct. 3 and Saturday, Oct. 4

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

Tickets available at the Twin Cities Oktoberfest website

Join the 15th anniversary of the Twin Cities Oktoberfest, featuring new and returning beverage partners, traditional German food, and lively entertainment. Don't miss this festive gathering at the iconic Great Minnesota Get-Together grounds.

Taylor Swift Album Launch

Celebrate Taylor Swift’s new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," with multiple events across the Twin Cities. Dance the night away at themed parties at the Fine Line and Cowboy Jacks, or enjoy a cozy listening session at Chez Madge. Expect all Taylor, all night long!

Moon Festival

Saturday, Oct. 4, 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Mall of America

Free admission

Experience the vibrant traditions of the Moon Festival at the Mall of America, featuring over 40 performances by dance, musical, and martial arts groups. Celebrate with family and enjoy the colorful displays of dragon dances and more.

The Bloody Mary Festival

Saturday, Oct. 4

Union Depot, St. Paul

Tickets available at The Bloody Mary Festival website

Raise your glass at the 7th Annual Bloody Mary Festival, where you can sip unlimited creative concoctions from top local bars and restaurants. Enjoy food and beverage samples, fun photo ops, and cast your vote for the best Bloody Mary in the Twin Cities.

Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon

Sunday, Oct. 5, 8 a.m.

Minneapolis to St. Paul

Map of marathon route

The marathon is sold out, but you can still cheer on runners as they take on this scenic marathon route from downtown Minneapolis to the state capitol in St. Paul.