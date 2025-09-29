Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Oct. 3–5)
(FOX 9) - From running shoes to lederhosen, this weekend in Minnesota offers marathons, new Taylor Swift music, and Bloody Marys.
Whether you're a fan of outdoor adventures or festive celebrations, there's plenty to keep you entertained across the Twin Cities.
Twin Cities Oktoberfest
- Friday, Oct. 3 and Saturday, Oct. 4
- Minnesota State Fairgrounds
- Tickets available at the Twin Cities Oktoberfest website
Join the 15th anniversary of the Twin Cities Oktoberfest, featuring new and returning beverage partners, traditional German food, and lively entertainment. Don't miss this festive gathering at the iconic Great Minnesota Get-Together grounds.
Taylor Swift Album Launch
- Friday, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Album listening party at Chez Madge
- Friday, 9 p.m.: The Party of a Showgirl at Fine Line
- Friday, 9 p.m.: Album release party at Cowboy Jacks in Minneapolis
Celebrate Taylor Swift’s new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," with multiple events across the Twin Cities. Dance the night away at themed parties at the Fine Line and Cowboy Jacks, or enjoy a cozy listening session at Chez Madge. Expect all Taylor, all night long!
Moon Festival
- Saturday, Oct. 4, 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Mall of America
- Free admission
Experience the vibrant traditions of the Moon Festival at the Mall of America, featuring over 40 performances by dance, musical, and martial arts groups. Celebrate with family and enjoy the colorful displays of dragon dances and more.
The Bloody Mary Festival
- Saturday, Oct. 4
- Union Depot, St. Paul
- Tickets available at The Bloody Mary Festival website
Raise your glass at the 7th Annual Bloody Mary Festival, where you can sip unlimited creative concoctions from top local bars and restaurants. Enjoy food and beverage samples, fun photo ops, and cast your vote for the best Bloody Mary in the Twin Cities.
Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon
- Sunday, Oct. 5, 8 a.m.
- Minneapolis to St. Paul
- Map of marathon route
The marathon is sold out, but you can still cheer on runners as they take on this scenic marathon route from downtown Minneapolis to the state capitol in St. Paul.