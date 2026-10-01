Renee Good's partner speaks for 1st time since Jan. 7 shooting, calls for accountability

The Brief Renee Good’s partner, Becca Good, has spoken publicly for the first time since the deadly Jan. 7 shooting of Renee by an ICE agent. Becca is part of two civil lawsuits against the U.S. government, ICE agents and senior federal officials over their roles in Renee's death. She is suing for damages for her own emotional and physical injuries related to the Jan. 7 shooting, among other claims. Becca delivered remarks at a press conference in Minneapolis on Thursday, calling for "true accountability and change."



Becca Good, Renee Good’s partner, spoke publicly Thursday for the first time since Renee was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Jan. 7, calling for accountability and change, so no other family has to experience the same loss.

Becca Good's 1st comments since Renee Good shooting

What they're saying:

Becca Good and other members of Renee Good’s family announced Thursday they are suing the United States government, ICE agents and senior federal officials, for their roles in the deadly Jan. 7 shooting.

"What happened to us should never happen to any family," Becca said at a press conference announcing the two civil lawsuits. "No child should grow up without a parent. No one should lose their sister or their daughter. No one should have to live without their soulmate. Accountability and change. True accountability and change is the only way to make sure that no other family has to go through what we have."

Among other claims, Becca is suing for damages related to her own emotional and physical injuries related to the Jan. 7 shooting. The complaint states Becca was standing a few feet from their vehicle and witnessed the ICE officer file three shots into it, killing Renee. She was then made to watch while officers failed to render aid to Renee and prohibited a bystander who was a physician from helping either, according to the lawsuit.

"I don't hate the people who took her away from us, but what I want them to understand is every single day they get to look at their children and their wives and their sisters and know what they took from our family," she added. "They took a mother away from her children. They know that, and they will carry it forever."

Renee Good was ‘pure love’

Big picture view:

Becca spoke about the life and love her family lost with Renee, from the everyday moments experienced with their children to the milestones Renee would no longer be there to see.

"Every morning [Renee] is my first thought," Becca said. "I think about how the kids are growing up without their mama, and how I’ll grow old without the love of my life. I think about how we should have had 40, 60 more years together. But I also think a lot about what she would have wanted after all of this."

Becca described Renee as "pure love" and "living without her is like trying to live without the sun."

"She believed every person deserved love and compassion and care and dignity, no matter who they were or where they came from. And that is the love and legacy that carries me forward," Becca said.

Remembering Renee:

The couple lived together in south Minneapolis with their 6-year-old son. Renee also had two other children, ages 15 and 12 at the time of her death, according to court documents. Becca called Renee an "incredible" mom.

"She gave them all the room and the encouragement and the safety to grow into their own people. She nurtured every single one of their interests, reading them books, talking about music and comics, their newest characters, or ‘what if’ stories. She was right there with them, beaming. Watching her kids grow into very beautiful and different humans was one of her greatest pleasures."

Becca says their 6-year-old son has "already lost more than anyone ever should."

"He misses his mama. He misses her hugs and her laughs and her jokes, and he misses her singing. Every single thing about her," she said. "He is becoming this amazing little man, and that's all Renee ever wanted to see. Watching him grow into that person without her beside me. It's the hardest thing I've ever had to do."

Becca Good suffering ‘severe emotional distress’

What we know:

The lawsuits allege Becca Good continues to suffer "severe emotional distress" from the Jan. 7 shooting and that she has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and insomnia.

Becca also suffered a loss of privacy, the complaints state, and has been made to relieve her partner’s killing as part of a national debate. She has reportedly received threats and was unable to live in her home for over a month due to safety concerns.

But, speaking for the first time Thursday, Becca said the Minneapolis community has shown love and support to her and others dealing with the consequences of Operation Metro Surge.

"People showed up with what they had, when they had it: meals, rides, someone to sit with, someone to watch our son," she said. "No one asked who you voted for first. They just showed up as humans caring for each other, and that hasn't stopped. This community continues to weather every storm together every single day."