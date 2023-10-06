Twin Cities Marathon cancellation: No decision yet on refunds, credits for runners

Runners looking for information after the Twin Cities Marathon and 10-mile were canceled will have to wait longer to find out about refunds and credits.

Twin Cities In Motion (TCM), which organizes the event, initially said to expect an update about possible refunds or credit by the end of the day Thursday. But Thursday evening, a notice went out stating no decision has been reached as officials work through their event cancellation coverage process with their insurer.

Runners can expect another update by Oct. 20.

Organizers canceled the annual Twin Cities Marathon and 10-mile run hours before it was supposed to begin on Oct. 1. The decision came due to extreme heat, with a record high of 92 degrees on the day of the race.

TCM is offering ways to get into upcoming races in different parts of the country.

"Nothing can fully replace the experience of a great, safe race. We hope our effort to secure cancellation solutions confirms our commitment and respect for you, our runners," TCM said.

Runners can pick up their medals starting Monday, Oct. 9, at the TCM office in St. Paul. Pick-up is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and goes through Friday, Oct. 27. Family and friends of participants may also pick up medals. Runners who live outside the 11-county Twin Cities area and St. Croix County, Wisconsin, can have their medals mailed to them, a form will be sent to those runners by Tuesday.

Participants who opted in for event photography or iTab metal inserts will be refunded, not including transaction fees.

Remaining gear check bags from 10-mile participants are also available for pick-up through Oct. 27.