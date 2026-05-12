TPUSA reporter Savanah Hernandez attack: Family pleads not guilty to assault charges

The Brief Chris, Deyanna and Paige Ostroushko pleaded not guilty to federal assault charges on Tuesday after a protest outside the Whipple Federal Building on April 11. The charges stem from an altercation with Turning Point USA reporter Savanna Hernandez, who claims she suffered a concussion and emotional distress. The Ostroushko's were released with conditions, and a civil lawsuit and additional legal actions are underway.



A Prior Lake family accused of assaulting a Turning Point USA reporter during a protest outside the Whipple Federal Building appeared in federal court and pleaded not guilty.

Ostroushko family faces federal assault charges after protest

What we know:

Chris and Deyanna Ostroushko, along with their adult daughter, Paige, are each facing federal assault charges after an altercation with Turning Point USA reporter Savanna Hernandez.

The incident happened April 11, a national day of protest against federal ICE agents, outside the Whipple Building in Minneapolis. Video from the protest shows the Ostroushko's pushing, shoving and screaming at Hernandez after a protester identified her as being from Turning Point USA. Hernandez said she was there to shoot video with her iPhone. Hernandez claims she suffered a concussion and has experienced ongoing physical and emotional effects since the altercation.

Attorneys for the Ostroushkos said the family was released from custody after their court appearance, and ordered not to contact Hernandez except as needed for court proceedings.

Legal actions and ongoing developments

Why you should care:

The case has drawn attention because it involves a confrontation between protesters and a reporter at the Whipple Building, where federal agents staged during Operation Metro Surge. The location served as a daily site for anti-ICE demonstrations during federal immigration enforcement operations.

Hernandez has filed a civil lawsuit against the Ostroushkos seeking damages. Chris Ostroushko also faces a separate state assault charge. Attorneys said a restraining order is moving through state court, and Paige Ostroushko’s attorney told the court he plans to seek a gag order on Hernandez, claiming she is posting videos and comments about the family nearly every day. The case is in its early stages, with more legal proceedings expected.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how the courts will rule on the criminal charges, the civil lawsuit or the possible restraining and gag orders.