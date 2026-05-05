TPUSA reporter Savanah Hernandez attack: Prior Lake man charged with assault

The Brief Christopher Ostroushko is charged with misdemeanor assault after allegedly shoving a woman to the ground at the Whipple Building on Saturday, April 11. Video footage reportedly shows Ostroushko forcefully pushing the victim in a blind-sided attack. The victim was injured, but the extent of her injuries is still being investigated.



A Prior Lake man is facing charges in the alleged assault of Turning Point USA reporter Savanah Hernandez at the Whipple Building at Fort Snelling last month during an anti-ICE protest.

Savanah Hernandez assaulted at anti-ICE protest

What we know:

According to charges filed in Hennepin County Court, police responded to the Whipple Building on Saturday, April 11, after a report that a woman had been assaulted. The victim told police she was pushed to the ground by a man, later identified as Christopher Ostroushko.

Investigators say they reviewed video footage that "clearly depicts the Defendant forcefully shoving the victim head-first to the ground in a blind-sided attack."

The complaint states the woman was injured as a result, and police are seeking medical reports to determine the full extent of her injuries. Ostroushko, 51, is charged with fifth-degree assault, a misdemeanor offense. Ostroushko is also facing federal charges, as the incident took place at the Whipple Building, which is federal property.

The Whipple Building was the site of daily anti-ICE protests during Operation Metro Surge, an immigration crackdown in the Twin Cities and other parts of Minnesota.

What we don't know:

Authorities are still waiting for medical reports to confirm the seriousness of Hernandez’s injuries. Details about what led up to the alleged assault and any possible motive have not been released.

The other side:

The Ostroushkos appeared recently for an interview on conservative news outlet OANN. In the interview, Chris claimed he was trying to defend his wife and daughter.

"We are absolutely not violent people. In fact, we tend to shy away from it," said Chris Ostroushko.