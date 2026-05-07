TPUSA reporter Savanah Hernandez sues Ostroushko over Whipple attack

The Brief Turning Point USA reporter Savanah Hernandez has filed a lawsuit against three members of the Ostroushko family who are accused of attacking her as she covered an anti-ICE protest outside the Whipple federal building in April. Hernandez claims the attack left her with physical and emotional injuries, including a concussion, neck pain, headaches, and dizziness. Federal charges were filed against Christopher, Paige, and DeYanna Ostroushko last week. Chris Ostroushko faces an assault charge in Hennepin County.



Turning Point USA reporter Savanah Hernandez has filed a lawsuit against the three members of the Ostroushko family accused of attacking her outside the Whipple federal building as she covered an anti-ICE protest last month.

TPUSA reporter sues family

What we know:

In the lawsuit filed on Wednesday, Hernandez claims the attack left her with lingering physical and emotional injuries, including a concussion, intense neck pain, headaches, and dizziness.

However, the lawsuit only notes she sought care at an urgent care center. The lawsuit adds that Hernandez claims she was "mentally and emotionally traumatized by being brutally attacked by multiple people" while trying to do her job as a reporter.

The backstory:

Last week, federal and local charges were filed against the family members for the attack.

Federal prosecutors charged father Christopher, daughter Paige, and mother DeYanna Ostroushko with assault for the attack. Christopher and Paige also face a count of interference with a federally protected activity.

That same day, the Hennepin County attorney charged Christopher with a count of fifth-degree assault. In the complaint, investigators said video showed Christopher shoving Hernandez down in a "blind-sided attack."

In a statement, the attorney's office said it had reviewed charges against three other individuals but said they weren't able to move forward.

Savanah Hernandez is confronted by protesters at the Whipple Building gates. (Credit: @FrontlinesTPUSA via Storyful) (Supplied)

Attack detailed

Timeline:

The lawsuit also includes Hernandez's detailed version of events for the attack during the April 11 protest.

This is what the lawsuit claims: