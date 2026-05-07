TPUSA reporter Savanah Hernandez sues Ostroushko over Whipple attack
(FOX 9) - Turning Point USA reporter Savanah Hernandez has filed a lawsuit against the three members of the Ostroushko family accused of attacking her outside the Whipple federal building as she covered an anti-ICE protest last month.
TPUSA reporter sues family
What we know:
In the lawsuit filed on Wednesday, Hernandez claims the attack left her with lingering physical and emotional injuries, including a concussion, intense neck pain, headaches, and dizziness.
However, the lawsuit only notes she sought care at an urgent care center. The lawsuit adds that Hernandez claims she was "mentally and emotionally traumatized by being brutally attacked by multiple people" while trying to do her job as a reporter.
The backstory:
Last week, federal and local charges were filed against the family members for the attack.
Federal prosecutors charged father Christopher, daughter Paige, and mother DeYanna Ostroushko with assault for the attack. Christopher and Paige also face a count of interference with a federally protected activity.
That same day, the Hennepin County attorney charged Christopher with a count of fifth-degree assault. In the complaint, investigators said video showed Christopher shoving Hernandez down in a "blind-sided attack."
In a statement, the attorney's office said it had reviewed charges against three other individuals but said they weren't able to move forward.
Savanah Hernandez is confronted by protesters at the Whipple Building gates. (Credit: @FrontlinesTPUSA via Storyful) (Supplied)
Attack detailed
Timeline:
The lawsuit also includes Hernandez's detailed version of events for the attack during the April 11 protest.
This is what the lawsuit claims:
- While covering the protest, protesters recognized Hernandez as a reporter for the conservative group Turning Point USA. Hernandez says she was identified by a protester known as "DaWokeFarmer" who was involved in the St. Paul church protest.
- Paige Ostroushko walks up to Hernandez, puts her face close to Hernandez's and repeatedly demands she leaves the protest. Paige then started blowing a whistle loudly in Hernandez's face and ear.
- Hernandez says as Paige becomes more aggressive, she tries to walk away, but Paige continues to follow her.
- Hernandez tried to use her hand to get separate from Paige. At that point, Hernandez realized that Paige was "determined and intended" to instigate a physical confrontation with Hernandez.
- Paige again moves towards Hernandez and makes contact with Hernandez's hands. (The lawsuit notes that at this point Paige claims Hernandez hit her). Paige then repeatedly strikes and pushes Hernandez.
- DeYanna Ostroushko joins the conflict, yelling at Hernandez, jabbing at her and shoving Hernandez.
- Chris Ostroushko then approaches Hernandez from behind and shoves her head first to the pavement.
- As Hernandez gets up of the ground, Paige and DeYanna run up to prevent her from leaving. Hernandez is again punched and shoved and then gets tackled by DeYanna. Hernandez's glasses are broken at this point.
- Other protesters eventually intervene. They try to calm down Chris Ostroushko and escort Hernandez away from the melee.