Twin Cities gas prices rise to $3.93/gallon, could hit $4 within days

The Brief Gas prices in the Twin Cities have jumped 6.8 cents per gallon in the past week, now averaging $3.93. The national average for gasoline is up 13 cents per gallon, with diesel prices dropping 22.3 cents. Experts warn prices could keep rising as global supply issues continue.



Gas prices are climbing again in the Twin Cities, and drivers are feeling the pinch at the pump.

Twin Cities gas prices rise sharply

What we know:

According to GasBuddy's survey of 1,106 stations, the average price for gasoline in the Twin Cities is now $3.93 per gallon, up 6.8 cents from last week. Prices are 18.3 cents higher than a month ago and 92.6 cents higher than this time last year.

The cheapest gas found in the Twin Cities was $3.49 a gallon, while the most expensive was $4.19, a difference of 70 cents. Statewide, prices ranged from $3.34 to $4.50 per gallon. Drivers in the region are seeing higher prices compared to last month and last year, and the difference between the cheapest and most expensive stations is significant.

Big picture view:

The national average price for gasoline has risen 13 cents per gallon in the last week, now at $3.95. Diesel prices nationally have dropped 22.3 cents, averaging $5.08 per gallon. National averages are up 6.5 cents from last month and 85.7 cents from a year ago.

GasBuddy's data comes from over 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 stations across the country. Neighboring states are also seeing increases: Wisconsin is at $3.78 per gallon (up 12.2 cents), Sioux Falls is at $3.84 (up 22.7 cents), and the Minnesota statewide average is $3.87 (up 11.1 cents).

Historical prices show that gas is much more expensive than in previous years, with Twin Cities prices at $3 per gallon just last July.

Expert perspective on rising prices

What they're saying:

"Average gasoline and diesel prices rose in nearly every state for the second straight week, with the national average price of gasoline likely to reach $4 per gallon within the next 48 hours and diesel already back above $5 per gallon nationally," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

De Haan said, "While the ongoing U.S.-Iran situation continues to weigh on markets, the story is increasingly less about crude oil and more about global refining capacity — the Strait of Hormuz remains closed while continued Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries further squeeze an already strained supply picture. With WTI crude approaching $85 per barrel in Sunday night trading, price-cycling markets are likely to see another jolt higher in the coming days, and motorists should brace for a rougher stretch ahead."

The backstory:

Gas prices have fluctuated over the past five years, but the current spike stands out. On July 20, 2025, the Twin Cities average was $3 per gallon, compared to $3.93 today. The U.S. average last year was $3.09, now up to $3.95. The combination of global events, including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on Russian refineries, is making it harder for refineries to keep up with demand, which is driving up prices across the board.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how long the current price increases will last or if prices will stabilize soon. The impact of ongoing global events on future gas prices remains uncertain.