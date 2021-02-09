Trump impeachment trial over role in Capitol riot opens Tuesday with constitutional debate

The historic second impeachment trial of Donald Trump is set to open Tuesday as the former president faces a single charge by the House with inciting the violent mob attack on the U.S. Capitol to overturn the election.

Prosecutors argue it is a "grievous constitutional crime," but Trump's defense team has insisted his fiery words are just a figure of speech.

The trial will begin Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET with a Senate debate and vote on whether it's constitutionally permissible to prosecute Trump since he is no longer in office. Under an agreement between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican leader Mitch McConnell, four hours will be divided evenly between the impeachment managers and Trump's counsel to present arguments regarding the constitutionality of the trial — followed by a vote.

The opening arguments would then begin at noon Wednesday, with up to 16 hours per side for presentations. Equal time will then be provided for the senators’ questions, closing arguments and deliberations. The trial will take a break for the Jewish Sabbath on Friday night.

No witnesses are expected to be called, in part because the senators sworn as jurors, forced to flee for safety, will be presented with graphic videos recorded that day. Holed up at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Trump has declined a request to testify.

WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES - 2021/01/06: Protesters seen all over Capitol building where pro-Trump supporters riot and breached the Capitol. Rioters broke windows and breached the Capitol building

Trump's lawyers, meanwhile, have insisted that he is not guilty on the sole charge of "incitement of insurrection." They argue that his fiery words were just a figure of speech — even as he encouraged a rally crowd to "fight like hell" for his presidency.

The deadly Capitol siege on Jan. 6 stunned the world as pro-Trump rioters stormed the building to try to stop the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Five people died, including a woman shot by police inside the building and a Capitol police officer who died the next day of his injuries.

In filings, lawyers for the former president lobbed a wide-ranging attack against the House case, dismissing the trial as "political theater" on the same Senate floor invaded by the mob.

In addition to challenging the constitutionality of the trial, Trump's defenders suggest that he was simply exercising his First Amendment rights when he encouraged his supporters to protest at the Capitol. Defense lawyers accuse House impeachment managers of cherry-picking Trump’s statements from an hour-long speech by highlighting only those that Democrats see as helpful to their case, pointing out repeatedly that he had told his supporters to "peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."

They also argue that the Senate is not entitled to try Trump now that he has left office.

In their own filings, House impeachment managers asserted that Trump had "betrayed the American people" and there is no valid excuse or defense.

"When President Trump demanded that the armed, angry crowd at his Save America Rally ‘fight like hell’ or ‘you’re not going to have a country anymore,’ he wasn’t urging them to form political action committees," the House managers alleged in a brief. "To be clear, this is not a case about ‘protected speech.’ The House did not impeach President Trump because he expressed an unpopular political opinion. It impeached him because he willfully incited violent insurrection against the government."

Trump is the first president to face charges after leaving office and the first to be twice impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors while in office. While acquittal is likely, the trial will test the nation’s attitude toward his brand of presidential power, the Democrats’ resolve in pursuing him and the loyalty of Trump’s Republican allies defending him.

"In trying to make sense of a second Trump trial, the public should keep in mind that Donald Trump was the first president ever to refuse to accept his defeat," said Timothy Naftali, a clinical associate professor at New York University and an expert on Richard Nixon’s impeachment saga, which ended with Nixon's resignation rather than his impeachment.

"This trial is one way of having that difficult national conversation about the difference between dissent and insurrection," Naftali said.

A presidential impeachment trial has been conducted only three times before, leading to acquittals for Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton and then Trump last year.

But Trump's second impeachment trial is expected to diverge from the lengthy, complicated affair of a year ago. In that case, Trump was charged with having privately pressured Ukraine to dig up dirt on Biden, then a Democratic rival for the presidency.

This time, Trump's "stop the steal" rally rhetoric and the storming of the Capitol played out for the world to see. The trial could be over in half the time.

The Democratic-led House impeached the president swiftly, one week after the most violent attack on Congress in more than 200 years.

House prosecutors are expected to rely on videos from the siege, along with Trump's incendiary rhetoric refusing to concede the election, to make their case. His new defense team has said it plans to counter with its own cache of videos of Democratic politicians making fiery speeches.

Initially repulsed by the graphic images of the attack, a number of Republican senators have cooled their criticism as the intervening weeks have provided some distance. The argument of the constitutionality of the trial could resonate with Republicans keen on voting to acquit Trump without being seen as condoning his behavior.

Senators were sworn in as jurors late last month, shortly after Biden was inaugurated, but the trial was delayed as Democrats focused on confirming the new president's initial Cabinet picks and Republicans sought to stall.

At the time, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky forced a vote to set aside the trial as unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office. The 45 Republican votes in favor of Paul's measure suggest the near impossibility of reaching a conviction in a Senate where Democrats hold 50 seats but a two-thirds vote — or 67 senators — would be needed to convict Trump.

Only five Republicans joined with Democrats to reject Paul’s motion: Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that Biden will be busy with the business of the presidency and won't spend much time watching the televised proceedings. "He’ll leave it to his former colleagues in the Senate," she said.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, senators who typically sit at their desks for such occasions will instead be allowed to spread out, in the "marble room" just off the Senate floor. As security remains extremely tight at the Capitol, proceedings will be shown on TV and in the public galleries above the chamber to accommodate social distancing, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.

