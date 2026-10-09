Trump comments on Somalis in Minnesota condemned by local leaders

The Brief President Trump posted remarks about the Minnesota Somali community that are being condemned by local leaders. The posts come after multiple incidents involving gun violence and Somali youths in the Twin Cities. Local leaders are condemning the president's rhetoric, saying they are implicit calls for violence.



President Trump posted remarks disparaging Somalis in Minnesota, prompting local leaders to condemn the comments as "blatant racism" that invite hatred and potential violence.

President Trump's Truth Social post

What they're saying:

President Donald Trump posted on Thursday afternoon that Minnesota is "being taken over by Somali immigrants," and called for the people of Minnesota to "fight back."

The comments come after multiple incidents that authorities say involved gun violence and Somali youths.

Congressman Tom Emmer echoed Trump's remarks in a post on X, writing "Tim Walz, Peggy Flanagan, and Keith Ellison have put our people in danger, driven business and families out of state, allowed $9 billion in fraud to be stolen by Somali fraudsters, and have given our state one of the worst reputations in the entire country."

By the numbers:

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are just over 100,0000 Somali people living in Minnesota.

READ MORE: Trump targeting Somali community: How many Somalis live in Minneapolis?

In Minnesota, there are more than 41,000 people who were born in Somalia. Of the foreign-born Somalis, the vast majority (about 87%) are naturalized citizens.

Somalia's civil war, which began in 1991, forced 3.8 million people to flee their homeland. Many of these refugees found new homes in Minnesota.

Minnesota leaders respond

The other side:

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said in response, "The President’s deranged social media posts can’t distract from the fact that he’s losing a war and driving up costs. He’s lashing out at blue states because he can’t land a punch on America’s actual enemies."

Executive Director of the Council on America-Islamic Relations (CAIR), Jaylani Hussein, shared the following statement:

"President Trump is placing a target on the backs of Somali Americans. His words are not simply political rhetoric. They are a dangerous invitation to hatred and potentially violence."

CAIR is also calling on lawmakers from both parties to denounce the remarks.

What's next:

Minnesota faith leaders are scheduled to speak out against the president's comments and show support for the Somali community at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in St. Paul at 11 a.m. today.