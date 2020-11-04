Expand / Collapse search

Trump campaign signals recount in Wisconsin, race not called yet

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
2020 Election
FOX 9
article

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 04: Claire Woodall-Vogg, executive director of the Milwaukee election commission collects the count from absentee ballots from a voting machine on November 04, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Wisconsin requires election (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Expand

(FOX 9) - President Donald Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien said Wednesday the president plans to “immediately” request a recount in Wisconsin, where the race remains close. 

In Wisconsin, a candidate can request a recount if the race is within 1 percentage point. 

“The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so,” Stepien said in a statement. 

Biden currently leads Trump by a razor-thin margin in Wisconsin, although ballots are still being counted. Wisconsin has 10 electoral votes up for grabs. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 