Trump campaign signals recount in Wisconsin, race not called yet

President Donald Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien said Wednesday the president plans to “immediately” request a recount in Wisconsin, where the race remains close.

In Wisconsin, a candidate can request a recount if the race is within 1 percentage point.

“The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so,” Stepien said in a statement.

Biden currently leads Trump by a razor-thin margin in Wisconsin, although ballots are still being counted. Wisconsin has 10 electoral votes up for grabs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.