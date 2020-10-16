Trump campaign cuts more Minnesota TV ads

The Trump campaign slashed another $1.1 million in reserved ad time in the Minneapolis-St. Paul TV market this week, according to a FOX 9 analysis of federal records.

The campaign had initially reserved $1.25 million but ended up at $129,000 for the week of Oct. 13-19. Trump's team reserved 812 spots but is airing just 49.

That continues a six-week trend that has seen the campaign cut about $5 million of reserved ad time in the Twin Cities.

The campaign had initially promised to spend $14 million on TV ads across the state in an attempt to win Minnesota. But the Trump campaign is on pace to spend just a fraction of that, with Democratic rival Joe Biden maintaining a lead in the polls.