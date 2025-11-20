Trump accuses lawmakers of actions 'punishable by death,' Minnesota officials react

The Brief President Donald Trump accused lawmakers of "seditious behavior, punishable by death" when they urged members of the military to "refuse illegal orders." The Hennepin County Attorney's Office is encouraging anyone who feels threatened to reach out to them. A Minnesota lawmaker and her husband were killed in an act of political violence in June 2025, while another lawmaker and his wife were injured by gunfire.



Minnesota officials are condemning a statement made by President Trump that accused lawmakers of seditious behavior, punishable by death" in response to a video where they urged members of the military to not carry out illegal orders.

The Hennepin County attorney is telling anyone who feels threatened to reach out to her office, while DFL lawmakers widely condemned the language.

The video that spurred the president's response can be viewed below:

Minnesota lawmaker response

DFL condemnation:

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy shared the following statement:

"Only months ago, our state was the site of a political terrorist attack on the Hortman and Hoffman families, an attack that threatened many Democratic members of the Legislature. Donald Trump’s threat to Democratic members of Congress is horrific and puts lives in danger. Patriotic members of Congress who served our nation urged Americans to resist illegal orders from this president, and Donald Trump just proved again why they must. Republicans in Minnesota, from Congress to the Capitol need to join us in condemning this violent rhetoric. It has no place in our democracy."

DFL House Leader Zack Stephenson echoed those sentiments in the following statement:

"Donald Trump has once again fanned the flames of political violence. His rhetoric puts lives in danger. As someone who is the leader of this caucus only because Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were killed in an act of political violence, Donald Trump's threats are beyond the pale. They are abhorrent. We cannot and should not tolerate language that invites violence. It is incumbent on leadership from all parties to reject his comments in the strongest possible terms. Anyone who will not condemn these comments is not fit for public office."

Hennepin County Attorney response

What they're saying:

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office released a statement telling anyone who feels threatened to reach out to her office in the following statement:

"The President of the United States is calling for the deaths of politicians. Language has consequences and can unleash terrifying behavior. We saw political violence this summer that ripped through our community. To anyone in our community who feels threatened and needs help, we encourage you to reach out to our office."

Political violence in Minnesota

The backstory:

Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, along with their dog, were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park home on June 14, 2025.

Sen. Hoffman and his wife Yvette were injured by gunfire in their Champlin home.

Investigators say the suspect, Vance Boelter, also went to two other Democratic lawmakers' homes that night.

What did the President say?

Big picture view:

Responding to a video posted on social media by members of Congress, President Donald Trump labeled the recording "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR" that's "punishable by DEATH!"

Posting the statement on his Truth Social account, Trump threatened the members of Congress with jail time.

"It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand - We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET. President DJT"

The other side:

In response to the threats, the targeted members — all Democrats — issued a joint statement saying, "No threat, intimidation, or call for violence will deter us from that sacred obligation."

The statement, in response to Trump's threats, came from two U.S. Senators and four U.S. Representatives who rebuked the president over his remarks.

"What’s most telling is that the President considers it punishable by death for us to restate the law. Our servicemembers should know that we have their backs as they fulfill their oath to the Constitution and obligation to follow only lawful orders. It is not only the right thing to do, but also our duty.

"But this isn’t about any one of us. This isn’t about politics. This is about who we are as Americans. Every American must unite and condemn the President’s calls for our murder and political violence. This is a time for moral clarity.

"In these moments, fear is contagious, but so is courage. We will continue to lead and will not be intimidated.

"Don’t Give Up the Ship!"

The members of Congress include U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Representatives Jason Crow (D-CO-06), Chris Deluzio (D-PA-17), Maggie Goodlander (D-NH-02), and Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA-06).

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.