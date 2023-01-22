Truck plunges partially through lake ice on southern Minnesota lake

article

Deputies are warning people to be careful on the ice after a truck got stuck on a southern Minnesota lake after its front end broke through the ice.

In Brown County, just west of the Mankato area, deputies reported a pick-up truck went through the ice on Lake Hanska around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Photos shared by the sheriff's office show part of the front end of the truck partially through the ice.

The sheriff's office said arrangements were underway to remove the truck. The Brown County Sheriff's Office also urged residents to follow Department of Natural Resources guidance on ice safety: