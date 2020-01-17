Troopers, delivery driver escape injury after near miss along Iowa highway

A trooper and driver alongside a highway in western Iowa escaped injury by just feet on Friday after a truck went off the road.

The near-miss was captured on camera by a delivery truck and shared online by Iowa State Patrol. The video shows troopers and a driver for AMCON Distributing inspecting the delivery truck on the side of I-80 when a pickup also careened off the road.

A truck driver and trooper narrowly avoided tragedy on Friday in western Iowa. (Iowa State Patrol / Supplied)

In the video, the truck's driver and a trooper just walk out of the path of the truck as it flies through the snow and smashes into the truck. But, somehow, troopers say no one involved in the crash was hurt.

They are reminding drivers to use caution and take it slow while out during slippery weather.