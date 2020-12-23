Expand / Collapse search
Trooper injured while pushing out stuck vehicle during winter storm

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Winter Weather
FOX 9

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota State Patrol trooper was injured Wednesday night in Coon Rapids while helping a stranded driver during the winter storm.

According to Sgt. Jesse Grabow, the trooper was assisting someone whose vehicle was stuck in the snow along Highway 610 and East River Road. While pushing out the vehicle, the trooper suffered an injury and had to be taken to the hospital. The injury is believed to be non-life threatening.

Authorities are urging people to stay off the roads as conditions continue to deteriorate due to the strong winds and snow.

There have been more than 250 crashes statewide, according to State Patrol.