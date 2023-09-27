Train crashes into logging truck in St. Louis County

A semi driver in northern Minnesota was injured after a Canadian National Railway train crashed into a logging truck on Wednesday.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of a train crashing into a logging truck just before noon at a railway crossing in the 1800 block of Brimson Road in Ault Township, approximately 45 miles north of Duluth.

The 57-year-old truck driver was conscious when first responders arrived, and he was transported to a hospital in Duluth for treatment. Authorities have not released the severity of his injuries. Two Canadian National Railway employees were not injured in the crash.

The collision caused logs to spill over the roadway and train tracks. The train, which consisted of two engines and three loaded cars, did not derail or spill hazardous materials. Authorities have not released the type of cargo the train was carrying.

The sheriff’s office did not say what led to the crash, but it occurred at a remote crossing with stop signs on both sides of the tracks.

The incident remains under investigation.