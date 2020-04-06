Trail cameras capture hungry black bear eating honey from family's beehive in Oak Grove, Minnesota

A family in Oak Grove, Minnesota has finally caught their "beehive bandit" - a hungry black bear.

Sunday night, trail cameras caught a black bear damaging a beehive on a private property not far from the Rum River Regional Park. According to the family, the beehive had been damaged on a nightly basis.

The family said that "Winnie, the honey thief," has now been reported to officials.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota’s black bear range has been slowly expanding southward and westward.

The DNR is trying to better document this expansion, so if you see a black bear outside of its primary range, please report the information here.