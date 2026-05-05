St. Paul RiverCentre shooting: Police to provide update

The Brief St. Paul police will be providing an update on a shooting that occurred Monday evening near Grand Casino Arena and the St. Paul RiverCentre. Two men were injured in the shooting, and three suspects were taken into custody. Police are holding a press conference at 4:15 p.m. CT, which can be watched on the player above.



St. Paul police is set to provide an update on a shooting near Grand Casino Arena that left two men injured.

Police will be holding a press conference at 4:15 p.m. CT and it can be watched on the player above.

Downtown St. Paul shooting

The backstory:

According to St. Paul police, around 5:30 p.m. Monday evening, officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired at the RiverCentre parking ramp.

Officers arriving on scene reported hearing active gunfire in multiple areas. Authorities say that officers were then able to secure three different scenes — outside Grand Casino Arena, the RiverCentre parking ramp, and outside the Ordway.

Two victims, both young adult males, were located suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say that three possible suspects were taken into custody a short time later.