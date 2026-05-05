Beagles rescued from Ridglan Farms in Wisconsin headed to Minnesota shelters

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The Brief Dozens of beagles bred for animal testing at Ridglan Farms in Wisconsin are set to arrive at Minnesota shelters. The dogs are among the 1,500 beagles being released after a deal was reached between the facility and two nonprofits. The Animal Humane Society, Ruff Start Rescue and Tri-County Humane Society will take in 50 beagles and get them ready for adoption.



Some of the 1,500 beagles released from Ridglan Farms, a Wisconsin facility that breeds dogs for animal testing, will soon arrive at Minnesota rescues as they get a second chance at life.

Ridglan Farms beagles released

The backstory:

The Animal Humane Society (AHS) says it is teaming up with Ruff Start Rescue and the Tri-County Humane Society to take in 50 of the beagles leaving the large-scale breeding facility.

The release follows a deal between Ridglan Farms and two nonprofits, the Center for a Humane Economy and Big Dog Ranch Rescue, which purchased 1,500 of the approximately 2,000 dogs for an undisclosed price, FOX6 Milwaukee reported. It’s unclear what will happen with the remaining animals.

FOX6 reported vans carrying the first group of beagles left the facility Friday, kicking off a multi-day effort to relocate the dogs to rescues and shelters across the country.

Ruff Start Rescue said the dogs are expected to arrive next week and will need medical care and time to adjust before they are ready for adoption.

"These beagles will need time, patience, veterinary care, and compassionate foster homes to help them learn how to simply be dogs," the organization said. "Everything about normal life will be brand new to them: toys, soft beds, backyards, affection, routines, and freedom itself."

What you can do:

AHS, Ruff Start Rescue and Tri-County Humane Society say they will need support in the coming weeks as the dogs arrive and begin their transition. Anyone interested in donating can do so on each organization’s website.