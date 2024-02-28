Expand / Collapse search

Tourist helicopter crashes in Hawaii leaving 1 hurt

By Chris Williams
A tourist helicopter crashed in Hawaii leaving one passenger injured. (Credit: Kauai Fire Department)

HONOLULU - A tourist helicopter crashed in Hawaii on Tuesday, leaving one person hurt. 

First responders said they were dispatched to the scene at Honopu Beach at approximately 1:40 p.m. local time. They included crews from the Hanalei fire station. 

A preliminary report said the Jack Harter helicopter was carrying one pilot and four passengers. The injured passenger suffered a back injury, while the remaining passengers and the pilot didn't report any injuries. 

The injured passenger was transported to the Princeville Airport. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 