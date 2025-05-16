Top baby names for 2024 in Minnesota and Wisconsin

article

The Brief The Social Security Administration shared a list of the most popular baby names in 2024. In Minnesota, the most popular names for babies were Charlotte and Liam. In Wisconsin, Charlotte and Oliver were the most popular names.



Top baby names

Big picture view:

The U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) released its annual lists of the most popular baby names for boys and girls by state and in the United States.

The 2024 most popular names in the U.S. were mostly the same as the year before. The top names for girls included Olivia, Emma, Amelia, Charlotte, and Mia. The most popular boy names are Liam, Noah, Oliver, Theodore and James.

Top names for MN and WI in 2024

By the numbers:

The top names in Minnesota and Wisconsin are slightly different compared to the nationwide list. Here’s a look at the top names in 2024 for the two states.

Top five girl names in Minnesota:

Charlotte Evelyn Olivia Emma Amelia

Top five boy names in Minnesota:

Liam Henry Theodore Oliver Noah

Top five girl names in Wisconsin:

Charlotte Olivia Evelyn Amelia Emma

Top five boy names in Wisconsin:

Oliver Henry Liam Theodore Noah

The top names in Minnesota were similar to the top names for babies born at M Health Fairview Birthplaces in 2024. You can find that list here.