Top baby names for 2024 in Minnesota and Wisconsin

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  May 16, 2025 10:39am CDT
Minnesota
FOX 9
PRODUCTION - 18 May 2021, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Rottweil: A baby's feet. Photo: Silas Stein/dpa (Photo by Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The Brief

    • The Social Security Administration shared a list of the most popular baby names in 2024.
    • In Minnesota, the most popular names for babies were Charlotte and Liam.
    • In Wisconsin, Charlotte and Oliver were the most popular names.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - These are the top baby names in Minnesota and Wisconsin for 2024.

Top baby names

Big picture view:

The U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) released its annual lists of the most popular baby names for boys and girls by state and in the United States. 

The 2024 most popular names in the U.S. were mostly the same as the year before. The top names for girls included Olivia, Emma, Amelia, Charlotte, and Mia. The most popular boy names are Liam, Noah, Oliver, Theodore and James. 

Top names for MN and WI in 2024

By the numbers:

The top names in Minnesota and Wisconsin are slightly different compared to the nationwide list. Here’s a look at the top names in 2024 for the two states.

Top five girl names in Minnesota:

  1. Charlotte
  2. Evelyn
  3. Olivia
  4. Emma
  5. Amelia

Top five boy names in Minnesota:

  1. Liam
  2. Henry
  3. Theodore
  4. Oliver
  5. Noah

Top five girl names in Wisconsin:

  1. Charlotte
  2. Olivia
  3. Evelyn
  4. Amelia
  5. Emma

Top five boy names in Wisconsin:

  1. Oliver
  2. Henry
  3. Liam
  4. Theodore
  5. Noah

The top names in Minnesota were similar to the top names for babies born at M Health Fairview Birthplaces in 2024. You can find that list here

The Source: This report uses information from the Social Security Administration website. 

