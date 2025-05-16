Top baby names for 2024 in Minnesota and Wisconsin
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - These are the top baby names in Minnesota and Wisconsin for 2024.
Top baby names
Big picture view:
The U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) released its annual lists of the most popular baby names for boys and girls by state and in the United States.
The 2024 most popular names in the U.S. were mostly the same as the year before. The top names for girls included Olivia, Emma, Amelia, Charlotte, and Mia. The most popular boy names are Liam, Noah, Oliver, Theodore and James.
Top names for MN and WI in 2024
By the numbers:
The top names in Minnesota and Wisconsin are slightly different compared to the nationwide list. Here’s a look at the top names in 2024 for the two states.
Top five girl names in Minnesota:
- Charlotte
- Evelyn
- Olivia
- Emma
- Amelia
Top five boy names in Minnesota:
- Liam
- Henry
- Theodore
- Oliver
- Noah
Top five girl names in Wisconsin:
- Charlotte
- Olivia
- Evelyn
- Amelia
- Emma
Top five boy names in Wisconsin:
- Oliver
- Henry
- Liam
- Theodore
- Noah
The top names in Minnesota were similar to the top names for babies born at M Health Fairview Birthplaces in 2024. You can find that list here.
The Source: This report uses information from the Social Security Administration website.