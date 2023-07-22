Toddler hospitalized after suspected overdose in Aitkin County home: Sheriff

A 2-year-old child was hospitalized after being exposed to a controlled substance inside an Aitkin County home on Friday.

According to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, family members called 911 early Friday morning for a 2-year-old child who became unresponsive after exposure to a controlled substance.

First responders performed CPR on the child and administered Nalozone, a drug used for opioid overdoses. The 2-year-old was then airlifted to a hospital and is in stable condition as of Saturday, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at the home on the 20700 block of Pike Avenue. Inside, they found other children, including a different 2-year-old who was in a crib near a plate of crushed fentanyl, with a ceiling fan running overhead.

According to the sheriff’s office, 304 fentanyl pills and several grams of crushed fentanyl powder were also seized from the home during the search warrant.

Three people were arrested, two of which had outstanding warrants. Five juveniles in the home were taken into protective custody, and a protective hold was placed on the 2-year-old in the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation into the initial overdose is still pending.