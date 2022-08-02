Tips for creating a living fence in your yard

FOX 9 Garden Guy Dale K is offering some tips for planting natural, living fences in your yard.

The great thing about living fences is they're more sustainable: instead of cutting down a tree to build a fence, you can plant a tree instead to make a natural fence. Natural fences also offer some noise buffering, natural beauty and interest.

Some plants you can use to create a living fence include climbing vines (honeysuckle, wisteria, Virginia creepers); dense shrubs (hydrangeas, gray dogwood), and evergreens (Swiss pine, arborvitaes, Wichita blue juniper).

You can find more tips from Dale K here.