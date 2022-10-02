Three dead after small plane crashes into home in Hermantown, Minn.

article

A small plane crashed into a home in Hermantown, Minnesota, late Saturday night, killing all three occupants: two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul, all of whom were in their early 30s, according to authorities.

The Cessna 172 disappeared from radar just before midnight, and first responders located the wreckage on the 5100 block of W Arrowhead Road, according to a press release from the City of Hermantown.

The plane had hit the second floor of a home, leaving a large hole in the roof and side of the building, before it crashed in the backyard.

No one was hurt in the home.

A small plane crashed into a home in Hermantown, Minnesota, late Saturday night, killing all three occupants. (Image courtesy of FOX 21)

Authorities will release the names of the three people from the plane pending notification of their families.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash site.

A plane crashed into the second floor of a home on the 5100 block of W Arrowhead Road in Hermantown, Minn., killing the three people on board. (Image courtesy of FOX 21) Expand

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. FOX 9 has a reporter on the way to the scene.

FOX 21 in Duluth contributed to this report.