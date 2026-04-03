Pickup truck crashes head-on into plow, alcohol believed to be a factor

The Brief The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to the report of a head-on collision between a pickup truck and a county plow on Friday morning. Around 7:50 a.m., authorities were dispatched to the scene on the 4900 block of Fish Lake Rd. Alcohol is believed to be a factor, according to a preliminary investigation. The driver of the pickup truck has since been transported to a hospital with reportedly life-threatening injuries.



A head-on crash between a pickup truck and a plow early Friday morning left one man with life-threatening injuries in St. Louis County.

Pickup crashes into plow in St. Louis County

What we know:

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:50 a.m. on April 3, authorities were dispatched to the report of a head-on crash involving a county plow truck and a pickup truck on the 4900 block of Fish Lake Rd in Fredenberg Township.

Authorities say that the county plow truck was driven by one operator, with no other occupants. Meanwhile, the pickup truck was driven by a 28-year-old man from Fredenberg Township (with one dog as an occupant).

The driver of the pickup truck was transported via helicopter to a hospital with reportedly life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the dog did not have any apparent major injuries, and was returned to a family member.

Dig deeper:

Upon initial investigation, alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor of the pickup driver.

The crash is currently being investigated by the Minnesota State Patrol and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.