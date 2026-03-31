St. Paul Mayor won’t sign eviction extension ordinance despite Council approval

The Brief St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her has released a statement saying she won't approve an ordinance that would extend eviction notices required by landlords from 30 to 60 days. Approved 7-0 by the St. Paul City Council, the unanimous vote is veto-proof, so even without a signature, it could still take effect on May 14 and run through Dec. 31. Meanwhile, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also vetoed an ordinance that would have extended eviction notices to 60 days, up from 30 currently, which would have stayed in effect until Aug. 31, 2026.



Despite unanimous approval from the St. Paul City Council, Mayor Kaohly Her has released a statement saying she won’t sign a newly-approved ordinance that would extend the timeline for a landlord to notify tenants before proceeding with evictions.

St. Paul eviction ordinance

What we know:

On Tuesday, Mayor Her informed the seven members of the city council that she won’t sign the ordinance that requires St. Paul landlords to give tenants 60 days notice before they file an eviction proceeding with the courts.

The mandate was approved 7-0 last week by the council and is veto-proof, so even without her signature, it could still take effect on May 14, and run through Dec. 31.

According to the city charter, the council has the power of "pocket approval" – which would result in the ordinance becoming law if a mayor neither approves or denies it within five business days, which is likely to be the case.

A full copy of her letter to residents can be found below:

What they're saying:

"I am concerned that this ordinance will produce the opposite result. Investing in emergency rental assistance and other proven housing assistance programs, as we have already done together, is the more responsible and sustainable path," St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her said in a statement. "It is also why I am working closely with the legislature to pass emergency rental assistance. I fear that often times at the City we are pulling the wrong lever at the wrong level of government. This ordinance has many signs of repeating the same mistakes."

Minneapolis eviction ordinance vetoed

Big picture view:

In March, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced he had vetoed a similar proposal, extending an eviction notice from 30 to 60 days, that would have stayed in effect until Aug. 31, 2026.



In turn, Frey said his office preferred to focus instead of efforts on rental assistance.