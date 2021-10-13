Thompson agrees to settle unpaid traffic ticket, acknowledges violation

article

State Rep. John Thompson has agreed to pay $100 and settle his unpaid ticket stemming from a July 4 traffic stop in downtown St. Paul.

Thompson accepted the settlement Wednesday morning during a legal hearing in Ramsey County. The settlement requires him to admit he was in violation of driving after suspension and avoid any driver's license violations for a year.

Thompson saw a FOX 9 reporter on the virtual court hearing and said it must be a "slow news day."

"Sorry, I beat you to it. I paid it. So you can report that," he said. Minnesota's online court records system didn't show a payment early Wednesday morning. Thompson has until the end of the day.

The traffic stop led to scrutiny of Thompson's residency because he presented the St. Paul officer with a Wisconsin driver's license. Then, after past domestic violence allegations surfaced, House Democrats kicked Thompson out of their caucus in September. He has repeatedly refused calls to resign.