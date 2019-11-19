This south Minneapolis I-35W ramp will soon be closing until fall 2021

article

A busy ramp in south Minneapolis will be closing for nearly two years starting next month, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Starting at 6 a.m. Friday, December 6 the ramp from I-35W north to 31st and Lake Street will be closed. It won't reopen until the fall of 2021.

It's the latest in lengthy closures for the ongoing I-35W@I-94 construction project. For more information about this project, click here.

As part of the Southwest Light Rail project, there will be a weekend closure on westbound Highway 62 between Highway 169 and I-494 . The closure starts at 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. Vehicles will be detoured on to Highway 212 to I-494.

