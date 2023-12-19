Thirsty Whale Bakery reopens in Minneapolis under new ownership

article

A popular north Minneapolis Bakery that closed earlier this month reopened Monday under new ownership.

The Thirsty Whale Bakery closed its doors on Dec. 3, with owners citing financial hardships after an "especially hard year."

"This year has been especially hard for everyone, our small business is no exception," wrote co-owner Kyle Baker on the company’s Instagram page."It's been extremely hard to keep up with the economic changes and I do not see a way for us to continue to operate the same way as we have."

However, the owners of YoYo Donuts, Alise and Luke McGregor, bought the business after reading about the closure and invited the former owner to stay on as lead baker.

"I am grateful the community will still be able to enjoy Thirsty Whale Bakery and all the hard work that has gone into it over the years," Baker said in a statement.

The Thirsty Whale Bakery reopened on Monday, Dec. 18, and is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this week, but it will not have consistent hours until after the holidays. The bakery has cupcakes, bars, cookies and danishes, but donuts will not be available until after the holidays as staff works on filling orders, according to its Facebook page.