Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do over Memorial Day Weekend

From the Kickoff to Summer at the Fair to Minnesota Twins game festivities, there's plenty to do this holiday weekend.

Kickoff to Summer at the Fair

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

May 22-25

Tickets are $13 online

This is the fifth Kickoff to Summer at the Fair, featuring a Minnesota State Fair preview to start the summer. This year's event will feature the 2024 fair hit food, Deep-Fried Ranch Dressing, several food vendors, a puzzle hunt, and other festivities. More information here.

Minnesota Twins weekend windup at Target Field

Target Field, Minneapolis

May 23-25

Cost varies

The Minnesota Twins are hosting various events this weekend, including Star Wars Night at Friday's Twins game against the Kansas City Royals. A purchase of a theme night package includes your seat at the game. Then on Saturday, it's Royce Lewis City Connect Bobblehead night, with the first 10,000 fans getting a bobblehead. Saturday is also 612 Saturday, featuring $6 drinks, $1 snacks and $2 food at Gate 34. Sunday is Minecraft Move Day during the 1:10 p.m. Twins vs. Royals game. Sunday is also kids day at Target Field.

Remembering George Floyd

Various locations in Minneapolis

May 23-25

Most events are free to attend

There are various events to remember George Floyd, five years after he was killed by Minneapolis police. There will be services, candlelight vigils, concerts and more this weekend. Find a list of events here.

Duluth Dylan Fest

Various locations in Duluth

May 18-25

Cost various, some events are free

There are various events planned for Duluth's Dylan Fest this weekend, including a singer-songwriter contest, a birthday party, a memorial lecture, a radio show and other events. Find a list of things to do here.

Pig races in Fairmont

Downtown Fairmont

May 24

Cost varies

Head to downtown Fairmont on Saturday for an evening of pig racing. There will be live pig races, pork chops on a stick, you can meet Marty the Pig, and there will be pork-themed desserts. Find more information here.