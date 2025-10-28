Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this Halloween (Oct. 31–Nov. 2)

article

As the spooky season comes to a close, this weekend offers a mix of thrilling Halloween celebrations and unique local events across Minnesota. From smashing pumpkins to celebrating iconic films, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Rocky Horror Picture Show - 50th Anniversary Spectacular Tour

Friday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m.

Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN

Tickets start at $82.85

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the cult classic with original cast members and a live shadow cast. Dress up for the costume contest and join the audience participation for a night of timeless fun in Minneapolis.

ValleyScare's final weekend

Friday, Oct. 31 to Sunday, Nov. 2

Valleyfair, Shakopee

Scare zones, live shows, and most rides included with park admission; food, drink, and merchandise require separate purchase

Experience the final weekend of ValleyScare at Valleyfair, where haunted mazes and scare zones bring your nightmares to life. This intensely scary event is perfect for thrill-seekers looking to end the Halloween season with a fright.

Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular

Friday, Oct. 31 to Sunday, Nov. 2

Minnesota Zoo, Apple Valley

Tickets range from $23-30 for adults and $19-$25 for children/65+ adults. Plus $10 for parking, per car for non-members.

Stroll through thousands of glowing pumpkins on an expanded walking route at the Minnesota Zoo. This enchanting display supports the zoo's mission to connect people with nature and wildlife. A child-free evening is also being offered on Halloween night.

Burnsville Pumpkin Smash

Saturday, Nov. 1, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Neill Park, 13501 Upton Ave S, Burnsville, MN

Free

After Halloween, head to Neill Park in Burnsville to smash pumpkins and enjoy food from the Fox Wagon food truck. Dakota Valley Recycling will compost the remains, making this a fun and eco-friendly event for the whole family.

Collectors Day 2025

Saturday, Nov. 1, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Bell Museum, St. Paul

Admission $15 for adults; $12 for youth (ages 3-21); Ages 0-2 free

Celebrate the fourth annual Collectors Day at the Bell Museum, where community members showcase their unique collections. From Lego minifigures to seashells and rare books, visitors can explore a wide variety of items and learn about the passion behind collecting. This engaging event offers a chance to interact with collectors and discover the importance of the museum's scientific collections in research and natural history.