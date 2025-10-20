Things to do in Minnesota: 6 things to do this weekend (Oct. 24–26)

This weekend, from live orchestral cinema to Halloween festivities, there's something for everyone to enjoy in Minnesota.

The Goonies in Concert with the Minnesota Orchestra

Friday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 25

Minnesota Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis

Tickets start at $64

Relive the classic '80s adventure with the Minnesota Orchestra performing the film's score live. Join the Goonies on their thrilling treasure hunt and experience this beloved film in a whole new way.

2025 Artability Art Show & Sale

Oct. 24, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Union Depot, 214 4th St E STE 300, St Paul, MN

Free and open to the public

Celebrate creativity and resilience at this art show featuring works by artists using art for healing and mental health expression. Discover inspiring pieces and support local artists while exploring the theme "Tell Your Story."

JSAW Rail Jam

Oct. 25, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Help Boardshop, 7399 Bush Lake Rd, Edina, MN

Free for spectators; boarders need to pay to book a slot

Experience an unusual October event as skiers and snowboarders compete on a man-made hill with fresh snow. With live DJ music and food trucks, this high-energy contest is a must-see for action sports enthusiasts.

Maple Grove Trunk or Treat

Oct. 25, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

2500 82nd Ave N., Maple Grove

Free community event

Dress up and enjoy an afternoon of Halloween fun with decorated vehicles, candy giveaways, and costume contests. Perfect for families, this event is a festive celebration of community spirit.

Timberwolves Home Opener vs. Pacers

Sunday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m.

Target Center, Minneapolis

Tickets start at $34

Cheer on the Timberwolves as they face the Indiana Pacers in their 2025 home opener. Join the excitement and energy at Target Center for an unforgettable basketball experience.

Sundays at Landmark: Great Pumpkin Halloween Celebration

Sunday, Oct. 26, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Landmark Center, St. Paul

Free and open to the public

Join the annual Great Pumpkin Halloween Celebration featuring a costume parade, face painting, and carnival games. Enjoy family-friendly fun in the historic Landmark Center, and don’t miss the chance to experience Halloween magic.