Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Nov. 28–30)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Get ready to kick off the holiday weekend with festive fun and unique experiences across Minnesota. Whether you’re exploring holiday markets, enjoying free park access, or diving into cultural celebrations, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Minnesota state parks free entrance day
- Friday, Nov. 28
- Varying locations
- Free, more information here
Enjoy the great outdoors with free entry to all Minnesota state parks. With parks open year-round, it's a perfect chance to explore new places or revisit favorites.
Christmas in Excelsior
- Nov. 28-29
- Downtown Excelsior (249 Water Street)
- Free to attend, more information here
Step into a classic Christmas wonderland in downtown Excelsior. With a holiday market, live reindeer, and roaming carolers, it's a festive celebration for the whole family.
Hmong New Year
- Nov. 29–30
- Saint Paul RiverCentre
- Ticketed event, more information here
Celebrate the Hmong New Year with vibrant cultural performances, traditional foods, and family-friendly activities during this two-day event.
Nicollet Island Fall Market
- Nov. 29-30
- Nicollet Island Pavilion, Minneapolis
- Free to attend, more information here
Kick off your holiday shopping at the Nicollet Island Fall Market, featuring over 50 local makers. Enjoy handcrafted gifts and art, festive music, seasonal treats and more.
World Oddities Expo
- Saturday, Nov. 29
- Hyatt Regency Hotel, Minneapolis
- Ticketed event, more information here
Dive into a world of the strange and unusual at the World Oddities Expo. Featuring peculiar art, unique vendors, live entertainment, and even on-site tattoos.