Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Nov. 28–30)

Get ready to kick off the holiday weekend with festive fun and unique experiences across Minnesota. Whether you’re exploring holiday markets, enjoying free park access, or diving into cultural celebrations, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Minnesota state parks free entrance day

Friday, Nov. 28

Varying locations

Free, more information here

Enjoy the great outdoors with free entry to all Minnesota state parks. With parks open year-round, it's a perfect chance to explore new places or revisit favorites.

Christmas in Excelsior

Nov. 28-29

Downtown Excelsior (249 Water Street)

Free to attend, more information here

Step into a classic Christmas wonderland in downtown Excelsior. With a holiday market, live reindeer, and roaming carolers, it's a festive celebration for the whole family.

Hmong New Year

Nov. 29–30

Saint Paul RiverCentre

Ticketed event, more information here

Celebrate the Hmong New Year with vibrant cultural performances, traditional foods, and family-friendly activities during this two-day event.

Nicollet Island Fall Market

Nov. 29-30

Nicollet Island Pavilion, Minneapolis

Free to attend, more information here

Kick off your holiday shopping at the Nicollet Island Fall Market, featuring over 50 local makers. Enjoy handcrafted gifts and art, festive music, seasonal treats and more.

World Oddities Expo

Saturday, Nov. 29

Hyatt Regency Hotel, Minneapolis

Ticketed event, more information here

Dive into a world of the strange and unusual at the World Oddities Expo. Featuring peculiar art, unique vendors, live entertainment, and even on-site tattoos.