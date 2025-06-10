Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (June 13-15)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There's plenty to do for Father's Day weekend across Minnesota, with festivals and Pride events among the offerings.
Stone Arch Bridge Festival
- West side of the Minneapolis Riverfront
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
- Free to attend
The Stone Arch Bridge Festival is back, with the festival grounds spanning the riverfront on West River Parkway from 11th Avenue South to North 4th Avenue in Minneapolis. The annual event features more than 200 artists, live music, food and more. Find more information here.
Parktacular Festival
- Wolfe Park and the St. Louis Park Rec Center, St. Louis Park
- June 12-15
- Free to attend
St. Louis Park's Parktacular Festival kicks off on Friday with a Splash into Summer pool party, then on Saturday there's the Grand Day Parade, an expo, a Kidtacular, an Ecotacular and concert in the park. On Sunday, the city will mark Juneteenth. Find out more about the event here.
Winona Steamboat Days
- Levee Park, Winona
- June 11-15
- Free to attend
Winona's annual community event Steamboat Days is this weekend, marking its 76th anniversary. There will be five days of carnivals, live music, a grande parade and fireworks.
International Friendship Festival
- Sherin Park, Pelican Rapids
- 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 14
- Free to attend
The International Friendship Festival in Pelican Rapids will feature food, activities and entertainment, including the West African Duniya Drum and Dance, Ballet Folklorico Mexico Azteca, the Ska Fusion Band, and Heather and Thistle Pipes and Drums Celtic music. There will also be food trucks and activities for children.
Marshall Pride
- Independence Park, Marshall
- June 13-15
- Free to attend
Marshall Pride is a celebration for the LGBTQ+ community and allies. The event will feature vendors, drag performers, vendors, laser tag, rainbow the unicorn, free cotton candy, and more. Find out more information here.