These stores are closed on Thanksgiving in Minnesota

More and more retailers are making the decision to stay closed on Thanksgiving to give employees time with their families.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving in Minnesota

Here's a look at some brick-and-mortar stores that are closed on Thanksgiving after historically being open on the holiday:

Target

Best Buy

Walmart

Costco

Kowalski's

Trader Joe's

Mall of America

Ridgedale Center

Rosedale Center

Stores open on Thanksgiving in Minnesota

Some stores are open on Thanksgiving, though. They include:

Walgreens

CVS

Whole Foods

Stores should reopen on Black Friday.

This list will be updated.