These stores are closed on Thanksgiving in Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Holidays
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More and more retailers are making the decision to stay closed on Thanksgiving to give employees time with their families. 

Stores closed on Thanksgiving in Minnesota

Here's a look at some brick-and-mortar stores that are closed on Thanksgiving after historically being open on the holiday:

  • Target 
  • Best Buy
  • Walmart 
  • Costco
  • Kowalski's
  • Trader Joe's
  • Mall of America
  • Ridgedale Center
  • Rosedale Center

Stores open on Thanksgiving in Minnesota

Some stores are open on Thanksgiving, though. They include:

  • Walgreens
  • CVS
  • Whole Foods

Stores should reopen on Black Friday

This list will be updated. 