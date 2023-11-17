These stores are closed on Thanksgiving in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More and more retailers are making the decision to stay closed on Thanksgiving to give employees time with their families.
Stores closed on Thanksgiving in Minnesota
Here's a look at some brick-and-mortar stores that are closed on Thanksgiving after historically being open on the holiday:
- Target
- Best Buy
- Walmart
- Costco
- Kowalski's
- Trader Joe's
- Mall of America
- Ridgedale Center
- Rosedale Center
Stores open on Thanksgiving in Minnesota
Some stores are open on Thanksgiving, though. They include:
- Walgreens
- CVS
- Whole Foods
Stores should reopen on Black Friday.
This list will be updated.