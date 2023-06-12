The MPR Raccoon: A look back on the day we all looked up

Can you believe it’s been five years since the MPR Raccoon took the world by storm?

The masked bandit made its now famous trip up the Town Square Building and into our hearts with the world watching.

On June 12, 2018, staff at Minnesota Public Radio first noticed a raccoon on the ledge of the Town Square building. While maintenance workers managed to get it off the ledge, the raccoon began scaling the building next door, making it all the way to the 23rd floor.

It wasn’t until early the next day the brave climber made it to the roof and was caught in a trap set by Wildlife Management Services. The raccoon was later released back into the wild at an undisclosed site.

"I think, if anything, this proves St. Paul is the place to take a risk and reach great heights," St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said at the time.

The sensation caused made international headlines and even a line of merchandise from MPR.