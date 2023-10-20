‘The Masked Singer’ will head to Hogwarts for special ‘Harry Potter’ themed episode

Grab your wands and wizard robes: "The Masked Singer" is heading to Hogwarts.

The hit reality series is celebrating its milestone 10th season with a special "Harry Potter" themed episode to kick off the spooky Halloween season.

According to FOX, each singer will be assigned to their House from the Sorting Hat – a magical hat used at Hogwarts that determines which of the four school Houses best fits each new student (or celebrity!).

Former contestant Adrienne Bailon-Houghton will also open the show with a special performance.

Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger in the "Harry Potter Night "episode of "The Masked Singer." (Credit: Michael Becker / FOX. ©2023 FOX Media LLC.)

Could next week’s reveal be someone notable from the "Harry Potter" movies? Only time will tell!

About "The Masked Singer" Season 10

The new season returned with an all-new format with three incredible groups and a special Battle Royale semi-final.

Like previous seasons, Wild Card contestants have returned to shake up the competition with one Wild Card introduced to each group.

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton performs on the "Harry Potter Night "episode of "The Masked Singer." (Credit: Michael Becker / FOX. ©2023 FOX Media LLC.)

The "Ding Dong Keep It On Bell" also came back, allowing judges to choose to save a contestant from elimination and move them directly into the finale.

The season will continue to feature iconic-themed episodes including "Trolls Night."

Jenny McCarthy in the "Harry Potter Night "episode of "The Masked Singer." (Credit: Michael Becker / FOX. ©2023 FOX Media LLC.)

"The Masked Singer" Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8/9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

