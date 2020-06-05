The conditions 3 former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd case must meet to make bail

Court documents show the conditions three Minneapolis police arrested this week on charges in the death of George Floyd need to meet to make bail.

According to newly filed papers, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng can be released from jail on the conditions they post $750,000 bail, stay out of trouble, make their court appearances, do not possess firearms, and obey by terms of a supervised release. The officers also won't be allowed to work in security or contact the victim's family,

The officers are still listed in custody and need to post the bail to get out.

J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. (Credit: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office)

All three officers, who were on scene during George Floyd's death, have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

The officer who pushed his knee into the neck of George Floyd, Derek Chauvin, remains in custody on a murder charge.