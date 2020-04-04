Expand / Collapse search

Thanks to citizen's tip, officials rescue homeless person from flooded camp

Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
Thanks to a tip, officials were able to rescue a homeless person from a flooded camp. ( Ramsey County Sheriff's Office )

(FOX 9) - Thanks to a citizen's tip, officials were able to rescue a homeless person from a flooded camp in Ramsey County, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff's office, on April 2, someone called authorities to report a homeless person caught in a flooded camp.

"Working with the Saint Paul Police Department, we launched a boat and brought the person to safety," officials wrote. "During this time of crisis, we must continue to look out for each other."