Texting scams becoming more sophisticated: How to recognize them

The Brief The number one impostor scam circulating right now is a ruse to get you to buy gift cards and then turn over the serial numbers. There are many other ways these criminals are trying to get your attention through your cell phone, including convincing artificial intelligence videos.



If you have a cell phone, you’ve probably been inundated with spam messages saying you owe money. The methods criminals are using to steal your personal and financial data are becoming more and more sophisticated.

How to recognize and report scam text messages

What we know:

A common message circulating right now involves unpaid tolls. The message comes from an unknown sender, and it says that you owe unpaid tolls and if you don’t pay you will face penalties or legal action.

These messages often come from international numbers or email addresses that are not connected to that state’s Department of Transportation. Other common impostor scams include a promise of something like prizes or help to pay for student loans.

The sender may even pretend to be a coworker. These scammers ask you to purchase gift cards and send them the serial numbers. Fake invoices and package delivery notifications are also common texting scams that circulate.

An AI-generated video has also been making the rounds that looks and sounds just like Kevin Costner. It’s been circulating through Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The scammers will even produce documentation to try to convince people it’s really him.

And this AI video will continue to ask the recipient for money, claiming to be in love with the recipient as well.

By the numbers:

Minnesota ranks 12th in the nation for consumers reporting impostor scams.

And the median loss is about $800.

"Nowadays, the computer is a weapon. The cell phone is a weapon and that’s what they are using," says Boima Freeman, a Senior Financial Fraud Investigator for the Minnesota Department of Commerce.

"These are criminals, and they are really good at what they do," adds Jacqueline Olson, the Enforcement Assistant Commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Commerce.

What you can do:

"If they are trying to keep it a secret, and they are telling you to do it fast, everyone should just pause," says Olson. "If someone is on the phone telling you to purchase a gift card, gift cards are only for gifts. The FBI will never ask you or the IRS will never ask you to pay with a gift card," adds Freeman.

Look for red flags, the number is not in your contacts, the number is international, the sender starts asking for your bank account number or remote access to your computer.

The Federal Trade Commission has more information on how to recognize scams and how to report them here.