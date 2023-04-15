Texas wildlife agents weigh in after mystery animal in photo goes viral

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from FRI 8:12 PM CDT until MON 3:45 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
Flood Warning
from FRI 1:29 PM CDT until SUN 1:30 AM CDT, Traverse County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Todd County, Eau Claire County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Pine County, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Pine County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 10:45 PM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until THU 11:15 AM CDT, Mahnomen County, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
Flood Warning
from FRI 1:13 PM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Carlton County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:42 PM CDT, Brown County
Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Pine County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 4:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 7:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Houston County, Winona County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County

Texas wildlife agents weigh in after mystery animal in photo goes viral

By Chris Oberholtz
Published 
Wild Nature
FOX Weather

Bear takes hundreds of selfies after finding wildlife camera in Boulder

A bear took around 400 "selfies" after discovering a camera used to monitor wildlife in Boulder, Colorado, according to a post on the Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks Twitter page. (Credit OSMP via Storyful)

MISSION, Texas - Wildlife officials say a mystery animal that was seen lurking in the Rio Grande Valley might have been identified. 

Park rangers with the Texas Parks and Wildlife were scratching their heads earlier this month as they tried to identify an elusive creature captured on a game camera at Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park in Mission.

After posting the photo on social media, the agency said they received much attention and have come up with a likely suggestion.

WHAT IS IT? WILDLIFE OFFICIALS STUMPED AS MYSTERIOUS ANIMAL CAUGHT ON TEXAS TRAIL CAMERA

animal-fox-weather.jpg

A mystery animal is lurking in the Rio Grande Valley, wildlife officials say. (Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife)

"We agree with most of the comments that this is very likely an American badger," they said.

Wildlife officials said that while American badgers are not commonly seen in the Rio Grande Valley, partly due to their nocturnal behavior, the area in which they were filmed is part of their natural range. 

Regardless of the species, Texas officials said seeing such an incredible animal in its natural habitat has been thrilling.

