Tesla vandalism suspect Dylan Adams has been state employee since 2018

The Brief A Minneapolis man accused of keying at least six Tesla vehicles is a state employee at the Minnesota Department of Human Services. Dylan Adams was arrested last week, but the Hennepin County Attorney's Office says it's unlikely he'll face criminal charges. Adams is accused of causing $20,000 in damage.



A 33-year-old Minneapolis man arrested last week for allegedly vandalizing at least six Tesla vehicles has been a state employee since 2018.

Officials with the Minnesota Department of Human Services confirmed to FOX 9 on Tuesday that Dylan Adams has been an employee with the department since Sept. 5, 2018, and works as a financial policy compliance lead. Officials with DHS say they're reviewing the case to determine his employment status.

"We are reviewing the matter at this time. State employees are expected to follow our code of conduct and hold themselves to the highest ethical standards through their words and actions," a statement from DHS reads.

Adams unlikely to face criminal charges

What we know:

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said Monday night it is unlikely that Adams will face criminal charges in the investigation. Instead, they will seek diversion. Criminal charges remain on the table if the alleged vandalism were to continue.

Adams was arrested after being allegedly seen on video cameras keying at least six Tesla vehicles. The damage totaled about $20,000.

Daniel Borgertpoepping, a spokesperson for the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, offered a statement on Tuesday.

"We want to make sure we are very clear. What Mr. Adams did was wrong and we are holding him accountable for keying the cars. The HCAO did not reject or decline this case. We offered diversion as we often do with property damage cases when the person has no record," Borgertpoepping said. "Mr. Adams will have to complete the requirements of the program. He will also have to pay every penny in restitution to the victims. If he does not meet those requirements, we will proceed through the criminal legal system process."

FOX 9 requested an interview on Tuesday with Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, which was declined.

MPD Chief Brian O'Hara reacts

What they're saying:

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara offered a rebuttal to the decision.

"The Minneapolis Police Department did its job. It identified and investigated a crime trend, identified, and arrested a suspect, and presented a case file to the Hennepin County Attorney Office for consideration of charges. This case impacted at least six different victims and totaled over $20,000 in damages. Any frustration related to the charging decision of the Hennepin County Attorney should be directed solely at her office. Our investigators are always frustrated when the cases they poured their hearts into are declined. In my experience, the victims in these cases often feel the same."

Adams' attorney reacts

What they're saying:

Adams' attorney, Robert Paule, sent FOX 9 the following statement:

"My client is very remorseful for his actions and is beginning the process of making sure the victims are made whole financially. We are grateful for the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office exercise of prosecutorial discretion, and apologize to the victims and law enforcement."