Tesla vandal not likely to face criminal charges, Hennepin County Attorney says

The Brief The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says it will not seek criminal charges against a 33-year-old Minneapolis man accused of damaging at least six Tesla vehicles, causing thousands of dollars in damage. Minneapolis police say Dylan Adams was arrested last week. Rather than criminal consequences, Mary Moriarty's office will seek "diversion." Adams is a state employee, a data analyst for the Minnesota Department of Human Services.



The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said Monday it will not seek criminal charges against 33-year-old Dylan Adams, who allegedly vandalized at least six Tesla vehicles, causing $20,000 in damage.

Instead, Mary Moriarty said they will seek "diversion" rather than criminal consequences. However, criminal charges remain on the table, if the vandalism were to continue.

What they're saying:

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office released a statement Monday night.

"Our main priorities are to secure restitution for the victims and hold Mr. Adams accountable. As a result, we will file for pre-charge diversion to best facilitate both of those goals," Moriarty said. "This is an approach taken in many property crime cases and helps to ensure the individual keeps their job and can pay restitution, as well as reducing the likelihood of repeat offenses. Criminal prosecution remains a possibility should unlawful behavior continue."

Tesla vandal arrested

The backstory:

Minneapolis police arrested the suspect last week. Each act of vandalism rose to a felony vandalism offense, meaning causing at least $1,000 in damage, police said.

In total, police said the vandalism caused $20,000 in damage.

The vandalism happened mostly in downtown Minneapolis. Videos shown during a news conference last Thursday showed the suspect keying cars while walking his dog.

Dylan Adams is a state employee

Dig deeper:

FOX 9 has learned that Adams works for the State of Minnesota as a data analyst for the Department of Human Services.