'Tesla Takedown' protests come to Twin Cities dealerships
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - "Tesla Takedown" demonstrations are happening worldwide to protest Elon Musk and his dismantling of government agencies.
FOX 9 was at one demonstration at a Tesla dealership in Golden Valley.
Raw footage of the protest can be viewed above.
READ MORE: 'Knock this off': Bloomington police search for Tesla vandalism suspect
The Source: A FOX 9 news photographer fed back live footage of a protest at Tesla dealership in Golden Valley. Other information was taken from FOX affiliate sources.