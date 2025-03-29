Expand / Collapse search

'Tesla Takedown' protests come to Twin Cities dealerships

Published  March 29, 2025 11:06am CDT
Protestors speaking out against Elon Musk slashing government agencies made their voices heard at the Tesla dealership in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

The Brief

    • A series of "Tesla Takedown" demonstrations took place worldwide to protest Elon Musk's slashing of government programs.
    • Protests at the Golden Valley and Maplewood Tesla dealerships happened on Saturday.
    • People on the picket line urged others to get rid of their Tesla vehicles and dump their Tesla stocks.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - "Tesla Takedown" demonstrations are happening worldwide to protest Elon Musk and his dismantling of government agencies.

FOX 9 was at one demonstration at a Tesla dealership in Golden Valley.

Raw footage of the protest can be viewed above. 

