'Knock this off': Bloomington police search for Tesla vandalism suspect

The Brief Bloomington police say a person keyed a Tesla at a Cub Foods on Wednesday. The suspect is seen on video moments before the incident. People upset with Tesla founder Elon Musk have vandalized Teslas nationwide in recent weeks.



Bloomington police are trying to track down a person who they said keyed a Tesla in a grocery store parking lot on Wednesday evening.

Person keys Tesla in grocery store parking lot, police say

The backstory:

Bloomington police said someone keyed a Tesla in a Cub Foods parking lot on Wednesday evening, causing about $3,200 worth of damage. The unidentified person was captured on video approaching the car.

What they're saying:

"Stop damaging these cars all around the country, and we're tired of our insurance rates going up," said Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges. "And what are you really accomplishing? Knock this off."

FBI forms task force to crack down on Tesla vandalism

What’s happening nationwide:

People upset with Tesla founder Elon Musk and his role in the Trump administration have vandalized Teslas nationwide in recent weeks. Some have sprayed vehicles with graffiti while others have set them on fire and even shot at them.

The FBI task force:

The FBI confirmed it has formed a task force to crack down on Tesla vandalism. FBI Director Kash Patel has called the incidents acts of "domestic terrorism."

What's next:

Protestors upset with Musk’s role in the Trump administration plan to rally outside the Tesla dealership in Golden Valley on Saturday.