Telemedicine grant aims to improve, expedite rural MN crash responses

The Brief A grant provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation will aim to improve EMS responses to crashes in rural Minnesota. Rural areas in Minnesota account for roughly a quarter of traffic crashes, but represent over half of the state’s fatal crashes. The seven-county, four-tribal nation region in northeast Minnesota averaged 9.88 traffic deaths per 100,000 residents between 2017 and 2021.



The Arrowhead EMS Association has been awarded $5 million as part of a grant that the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) hopes will improve and expedite post-crash care in rural communities and tribal areas.

What we know

Based in northeast Minnesota and Douglas County in Wisconsin since 1985, Arrowhead EMA will use the grant to implement Avel eCare’s EMS Telemedicine Services in ambulances - 20 ambulances in 15 agencies, as part of an effort to reduce rural crash fatalities.

The equipment is said to allow paramedics to connect virtually 24/7 with Avel’s board-certified physicians, experienced paramedics and nurses for peer-to-peer support in the field, according to a press release.

The award is part of the DOT’s Safe Streets and Roads for All Program (SS4A) initiative.

Rural response

Rural areas in Minnesota account for roughly a quarter of traffic crashes, but represent over half of the state’s fatal crashes.

The seven-county, four-tribal nation region in northeast Minnesota averaged 9.88 traffic deaths per 100,000 residents between 2017 and 2021.

Tourism in the area can also account for an influx of population increases without additional EMS resources.

What they’re saying

"Residents of rural and remote areas in northeast Minnesota face significantly greater challenges than their urban counterparts in getting to definitive care after a crash. EMS teams have longer distances between EMS hubs and few-to-no nearby specialty centers available, resulting in increased response and transport times. We believe our program will help rural communities make the most of extremely limited resources," said Adam Shadow, executive director of Arrowhead EMS Association, in a statement.

"Telemedicine can speed access to post-crash care during the critical Golden Hour in medicine, when the patient’s chances of survival are greatest. This program will deliver life-saving trauma care more quickly, helping to reduce traffic fatalities in rural communities," said Rebecca Vande Kieft, vice president and general manager of Emergency Services at Avel eCare.

Other grants

In September, Southwest Minnesota EMS Corp. was awarded a separate $9.9 million SS4A grant to provide telemedicine services to every EMS agency in its 18-county region – a total of representing 54 EMS agencies and 109 ambulances.