Teenager shot in neck near community center in St. Paul: Police

St. Paul Police say a 15-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot Friday evening.

The St. Paul Police Department said the shooting happened at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Conway Avenue and Pederson Street near the community center.

Officers were dispatched to the area on a report of a minor being shot. When they arrived on the scene, officers say they found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the neck.

The teenager was transported to Regions Hospital for treatment and was still conscious and breathing at the time, according to law enforcement. His current condition as of Saturday is unknown.

The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.