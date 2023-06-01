Teen shot in Robbinsdale dies from injuries

article

An 18-year-old man who was seriously injured in a shooting on Memorial Day in Robbinsdale has died from his injuries.

Officers responded to the shooting on 33rd Avenue North at Grimes Avenue North on Monday afternoon. At the scene, officers found the 18-year-old victim with serious injuries. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

However, the Robbinsdale Police Department said in an update Thursday that the victim never regained consciousness and died at the hospital. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the man’s name along with the cause and nature of his death.

Two minors were arrested on probable cause of second-degree assault. Police said they are working with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office to upgrade the charges in the shooting.