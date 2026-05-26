Teen killed in North Mankato homicide identified by police

The Brief North Mankato police identified the victim of Saturday's fatal shooting as 17-year-old Tyson Michael Goodsell. Goodsell was found inside a crashed vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound on Saturday. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.



The 17-year-old killed in a shooting in North Mankato over the weekend has been identified by police.

North Mankato shooting victim identified

What we know:

Police have identified 17-year-old Tyson Michael Goodsell as the victim of the late Saturday night shooting in North Mankato.

The backstory:

North Mankato police responded just after 11 p.m. to gunfire in the area of Pleasant View Drive and Willow Lane in North Mankato.

Officers then learned that a vehicle had crashed into a townhome on Willow Trail.

North Mankato shooting scene

Local perspective:

At the scene, officers found Goodsell inside the crashed vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

What we don't know:

It's not clear what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking residents around Pleasant View Drive, Northridge Drive and in surrounding neighborhoods to review surveillance footage for a silver 2010 Chevy Impala that may have been traveling in the area.

Police say anyone with information on the shooting should contact the North Mankato Police Department at 507-625-7883 and ask for Lt. Brian Gangelhoff.