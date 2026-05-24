North Mankato shooting leaves 17-year-old dead after vehicle crash

The Brief The North Mankato Police Department said a 17-year-old boy died after he was shot on Saturday night. Officers responded to the shooting just after 11 p.m. in the area of Pleasant View Drive and Willow Lane. Authorities say they do not believe there is any threat to the public.



A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in North Mankato on Saturday night.

Fatal shooting in North Mankato

What we know:

Police say they responded to reports of gunfire just after 11 p.m. in the area of Pleasant View Drive and Willow Lane in North Mankato.

Officers were then informed that a vehicle crashed into a townhome on Willow Trail.

Arriving officers then found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound inside the vehicle.

The teen was taken to the hospital, where he died, according to the North Mankato Police Department.

Investigators say they do not believe the incident was random and there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released any details on what may have led to the shooting.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking residents around Pleasant View Drive, Northridge Drive and in surrounding neighborhoods to review surveillance footage for a silver 2010 Chevy Impala that may have been traveling in the area.

Police say anyone with information on the shooting should contact the North Mankato Police Department at 507-625-7883 and ask for Lt. Brian Gangelhoff.